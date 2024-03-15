THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has committed PF faction Secretary General Raphael Nakacinda to the Lusaka High Court for trial in a matter in which he is charged with espionage. Particulars of the offence allege that Nakacinda on an unknown date but between August 26, 2023 and September 16, 2023, in Lusaka, jointly and whilst acting together with others unknown, for any purpose prejudicial to the safety or interests of the Republic, in a Documentary which was published and communicated on different media platforms titled “The Grand Regional Scheme: How Foreign Powers and Local elites are destroying Africa Part 1” did give information which might be or is intended to be directly or indirectly useful to a foreign power or disaffected...



