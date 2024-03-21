PF faction leader Miles Sampa has filed a request in the Lusaka High Court to initiate contempt proceedings against Emmanuel Mwamba. This follows Mwamba’s discussion of the legality of the October 24, 2023, PF general conference on his podcast. Sampa has informed the court that Mwamba’s podcast discussion deliberately disrespected the ongoing legal proceedings. He argues that Mwamba’s actions were intended to prejudice the course of justice, with no justification for his behaviour. In this case, Mutotwe Kafwaya, Emmanuel Mwamba, Godfrey Bwalya Mwamba, Chishimba Kambwili, Greyford Monde, Chitalu Chilufya, and Brian Mundubile are seeking a declaration that Sampa’s election as PF president was null and void from the outset due to breaches of the party’s electoral regulations. They also seek...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.