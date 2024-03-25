FOUR residents of Makeni Villa in Lusaka have appeared before the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court facing charges of aggravated robbery and kidnapping with intent to murder. Lusaka Magistrate Mwandu Sakala has committed Nicholus Bakajika, 20, a merchandiser; Moses Banda, 20, a bus conductor; Sophia Bakajika, 23, a student; and Lillian Mwape, 40, to the Lusaka High Court for trial. In the first count, Bakajika, Banda, Sophia, and Mwape are charged with kidnapping and abduction, contrary to Sections 255 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia. The particulars of the offence allege that on November 15, 2023, in Lusaka, the four, jointly and in collaboration with other unidentified individuals, abducted John Phiri with the intent to murder him....



