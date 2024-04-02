ZESCO Company Limited has refuted claims that it constructed a palace in Isoka for Senior Chief Raphael Sikazwe Tafuna, asserting that the Chief had no authorisation from the company or government to occupy the house. This comes amidst a succession dispute between Sikazwe and Mathews Kakungu Siame for the Chieftainship. Spokesperson of the Lungu Royal Establishment has taken ZESCO to the Lusaka High Court, seeking damages totaling K97 million for defamation and tarnishing the reputation of Senior Chief Tafuna. Bozy Simutenda, representing the Lungu Royal Establishment, also seeks a declaration that the palace constructed by ZESCO in Isoka is a part of its corporate social responsibility towards His Royal Highness Raphael Sikazwe Tafuna, as Senior Chief Tafuna. Simutenda further demands...



