Kaluba: So, if I heard you correctly, are you telling this Court that the Cabinet on which you sat was ignorant of these legal requirements and were not guided by the ministry of finance? Kapata: My Lady, I can’t answer on behalf of others. Kaluba: What about you yourself? Kapata: I won’t say anything. Judge Yangailo: You have been guided. You are here to answer questions. It’s either you know or you don’t know. Kapata: I don’t know, My Lady. Mukuka: My lady, I have been reminded that the witness is on medication in respect of her diabetes and we request that she is permitted a break of 30 minutes to take her medication and recover from its immediate aftermath....



