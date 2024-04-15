FORMER Intercity PF cadre Francis Muchemwa has told the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court that one of his companies, Altitude Properties Limited, made about K10.1 million between December 2020 and August 2021. And Muchemwa also told the Court that he made about K500,000 through his poultry business in 2021. Meanwhile, Muchemwa told the Court that between 2020 and 2021, his company, Friltech Networks Zambia Limited, made about K1.5 million from supplying goods and services to various institutions. In this matter, Muchemwa is jointly charged with two of his companies namely: Friltech Networks Zambia Limited and Altitude Properties Limited, with 10 counts of being in possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime. When the matter came up for continuation of defence...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.