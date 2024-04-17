Nchito SC: Are you saying madam that the Attorney General reports to Cabinet on line ministry items? It’s his job to come and report about lands to Cabinet? Are you saying that it’s the job of the Attorney General to report to Cabinet about issues in line ministries, is that your experience? Jean Kapata: My Lady, he was the chief government advisor… Nchito SC: You are answering your own question. I’ve asked you a very simple question. Are you saying that it was the job of the Attorney General to come and report on line ministry matters to Cabinet? Jean Kapata: My Lord, he could have put it in written to Cabinet. Nchito SC: By what legal authority did you...



