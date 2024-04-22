Nchito SC: Isn’t it true that the Kingsland degazetting was in 2017 under your watch? Jean Kapata: My Lady, like I said, I was not aware. No, I was not aware because I mentioned, My Lady, that the office of the Commissioner of Lands… Nchito SC: We are not talking about the Commissioner of Lands; we are talking about degazetting. Jean Kapata: Yes, My Lady. Nchito SC: It’s the commissioner who was degazetting? Jean Kapata: Yes, it was the commissioner under the instruction of the office he was reporting to. Nchito SC: What office? Why are you failing to mention? Jean Kapata: The Office of the President. Nchito SC: But earlier on when I asked, you said that the president...



