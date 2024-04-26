Nchito SC: Now, notwithstanding that the trade in Mukula was banned and according to you, there was a decision from Cabinet that all Mukula go to ZAFFICO. Remember that? Jean Kapata: Yes, My Lady. Nchito SC: You used your discretion to give this Mukula to CAPAH or Mr Masange? Jean Kapata: My Lady, because it was not in good condition. Nchito SC: You had a report that told you that this timber is not in good condition? Jean Kapata: Yes, My Lady, with the advice of the director of forestry. Nchito SC: Which one? Jean Kapata: Mr Makumba. Nchito SC: So, he wrote you a report that this timber, you should give it away? Jean Kapata: He didn’t write a...



