Former Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda speaks to journalists shortly after arriving at Lusaka Magistrates' Court on November 3, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FORMER presidential spokesperson, Amos Chanda, has asked the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court to grant him bail pending his appeal before the Lusaka High Court against a 12-month imprisonment with hard labour for theft of a court document. Last week, Magistrate Ireen Wishimanga sentenced Chanda and also imposed a fine of K5,000 on him for destroying evidence, in default he will serve three months imprisonment. In a notice of intention to appeal filed by Messrs Mulongoti Advocates, Chanda stated that Magistrate Wishimanga misdirected herself in law when she convicted him of theft when there was no sufficient evidence. Chanda stated that Magistrate Wishimanga had also erred in law and in fact when she proceeded to convict him on a tampered piece of...