Former tourism minister Ronald Chitotela has applied for leave to appeal the decision of High Court Judges Pixie Yangailo, Ian Mabbolobbolo, and Vincent Siloka to dismiss his application to stay the execution of a judgment ordering him to pay Azadi Investment Limited K6.5 million. This stems from a case in which Chitotela sought to halt the execution of the judgment pending the hearing and determination of his application to modify the judgment sum and to set aside the writ of FiFa. Azadi Investments Limited had previously obtained a judgment last year, compelling the Pambashe MP to pay the firm K6.5 million. Subsequently, they issued a writ of Fieri Facias (FiFa) against Chitotela to enforce this judgment. The FiFa would enable...



