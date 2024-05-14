LUSAKA businessman Sedrick Kasanda has told the Economic and Financial Crimes Court, High Court Division that he is a reputable businessman with income that is untainted. Kasanda has also told the court that his property, which was seized by the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC), was acquired through legitimate means. He has told the court that he holds a valid mineral trading license and his company is tax compliant with the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA). Kasanda has further told the court that the manner in which his property was seized for purposes of Investigations by the DEC defies the law as it is illegal and unjust. This is in a matter in which Kasanda has sued the State challenging the seizure...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.