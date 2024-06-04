A GOVERNANCE activist and a Civil Society Organisation have petitioned the State in the Constitutional Court to clarify the expression “the order of nature” with regards to sexual activities. Isaac Mwanza and the Zambia Civil Liberties Union (ZCLU), who have cited the Attorney General as the respondent, want a declaration that the expression “the order of nature”, in Section 155(a) of the Penal Code is vague and ambiguous and contravenes the constitutional principle of legal certainty required by Article 18 of the Constitution of Zambia. The duo wants a declaration that Section 155(c) of the Penal Code is unconstitutional on the grounds that it is discriminatory on the basis of sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, and advances inequality of persons...



