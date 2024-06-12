Minister of Local Government and Urban Development Gary Nkombo speaks during the tour of the City Market partly under rehabilitation on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 – Picture by Milimo Namangala

GARY Nkombo has sued Sean Tembo in the Lusaka High Court, demanding K40 million in damages from the PeP leader for implicating him in the fire incident at Mambilima PF MP Jean Chisenga’s house. The Local Government and Rural Development Minister also wants general and aggravated damages for the slanderous statements that Tembo caused to be published against him. In a statement of claim filed by his advocates, Messrs. AKM Legal Practitioners, Nkombo stated that the Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) leader caused the publication of an item on Diamond Television news regarding the fire at Chisenga’s house. “On or about May 22, 2024, the defendant caused to be broadcast and published by Mobitel Zambia Limited Trading as Diamond Television,...