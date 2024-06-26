A STATE witness has told the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court that the documents former Foreign Affairs minister Joseph Malanji submitted about his two companies in the Democratic Republic of Congo are fake. Charles Kabozya Lwanga, 56, a General Prosecutor at the Ministry of Public Affairs in Kinshasa told the court that contrary to Malanji’s claims, China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation and Mass Investment Group Sarl did not recognise having worked with his Zambian Company Gibson Power Systems. This is a matter in which former secretary to the treasury Fredson Yamba is jointly charged with former foreign affairs minister Joseph Malanji. Yamba is accused of having failed to follow procedure in relation to the buying of an estate in Turkey, while Malanji...



