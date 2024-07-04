Magistrate and Judges association of Zambia (MAJAZ) president and Judge Mwamba Chanda signing the book of condolences during the opening of the book of condolences in honour of late Kenyan Magistrate Monica Kivuti at the Lusaka Magistrate complex on Wednesday 3rd July, 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

THE Magistrates and Judges Association of Zambia (MAJAZ) has urged government to step up the security offered to its members. MAJAZ president Judge Mwamba Chanda has wondered how adjudicators would preside over matters without fear when their lives were threatened. Recently, Kenyan Principal Resident Magistrate Monica Kivuta was shot dead in court by a police officer after his wife was denied bail. The policeman, identified as Samson Kipchirchir Kipruto, was shot dead by other officers following the attack. Speaking at the opening of the Book of Condolences in honour of the late Magistrate Kivuta, Justice Chanda said the unfortunate death of the Kenyan Magistrate could happen to any adjudicator hence the need to step up their security. “We came here...