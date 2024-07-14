A 42-YEAR-OLD man of 15 Miles has wept after Matero Local Court Two Magistrate, Harriet Mulenga, dissolved his marriage with 30-year-old Sara Phiri of George Compound. This is a matter in which Phiri sued Benson Mbewe for divorce after she discovered that her husband had married a third wife. When the matter came up for trial before Magistrate Harriet Mulenga, Phiri disclosed that she had been on separation with Mbewe for six months and since they got married in 2015, they had a Seven-year-old boy child together. She said she was a second wife to Mbewe and after Mbewe had married another wife, her love for him ended. “I am 30 years old, I am doing a small business at...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.