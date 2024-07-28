A 40-YEAR-OLD woman of Ng’ombe compound is seeking divorce from her husband who allegedly attempted to rape his three stepdaughters. Juliet Tembo has told Magistrate Harriet Mulenga in the Matero Local Court Two that her husband, Boyd Mwambula, 47, has been attempting to sleep with her three daughters in their matrimonial home. When the matter came up for trial, Tembo disclosed that Mwambula also made advancements to a cousin she lived with at their place in Ng’ombe. The couple that has clocked a decade in marriage has three children together, but Mwambula had a son and daughter before they got married, while Tembo had three daughters. “We got married in 2014, and since then, we only stayed for three weeks....



