AN accountant at the Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) has discontinued the matter in which he asked the Lusaka High Court to grant him leave to issue a writ of habeas corpus ad-subjiciendum, compelling the Zambia Police Service to present him in court. Francis Chipyoka was apprehended on July 28, 2024, in Mansa, in connection with the murder of IBA Director General Guntila Muleya. Chipyoka, who had cited the Attorney General and the Emmasdale Police Officer-in-Charge, wanted to appear before the court as it was the only interim means by which the validity of his continued detention could be effectively questioned. But in a notice of discontinuation filed by his advocates, Messrs. Andrew Musukwa and Company, Chipyoka has fully discontinued the...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.