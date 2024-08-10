A POLICE Officer has told the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court that Munir Zulu’s remarks when he addressed the media about Eastern Province being declared a no-go area for other tribes were seditious in nature. This is in a matter in which Zulu, who is Lumezi Independent MP, is charged with three counts of seditious practices. When the matter came up for continuation of trial before Magistrate Faides Hamaundu, Thursday, Thomas Tembo, 37, the arresting officer in the matter said he acted on a complaint from a citizen over Zulu’s address, which had been broadcast on the PF Facebook page. “On May 27, 2024, I reported on duty around 08:00, whilst on duty, I was assigned to investigate a case of seditious...



