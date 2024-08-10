THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has convicted and fined 37-year-old Mainda Simataa, Kamwala Ward Councillor from the ruling party, for two counts of cyber-related crimes. Simataa was jointly charged with 33-year-old pharmacist, Chela Jimmy Mwelwa, who was acquitted on both counts. In the first count, the pair was charged with the prohibition of information contrary to Section 54 of the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act No. 2 of 2021 of the Laws of Zambia. It was alleged that between April 30, 2022, and May 1, 2022, in Lusaka, Simataa and Mwelwa, with intent to compromise the safety and security of Josephine Ngonya Njobvu, published information on Facebook claiming her vehicle, a Nissan Infinity with registration number BAC 9552, was used...



