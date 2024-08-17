A STATE witness has told the Lusaka High Court that an Egyptian, Michel Adel Botros, complained that Lusaka businessman Sedrick Kasanda, together with others who were armed, threatened and took US$5 million from him. Detective Inspector Arnold Kawangu, 43, a police officer at the KKIA, however, says he did not conduct any further investigations in the matter but based his arrest on the information on the docket. Detective Inspector Kawangu has also told the court the the CCTV at KKIA was faulty at the time of this incident. Particulars of the offence allege that on August 13, 2023, in Lusaka, Kasanda, jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown and whilst armed with an offensive weapon, namely a firearm,...



