FORMER ACC commissioner Dr O’Brien Kaaba has submitted to the Ndola High Court that Tom Shamakamba’s time at the Commission was characterised by incompetence, lack of confidentiality and failure to effectively prosecute corruption cases. Dr Kaaba adds that Shamakamba’s conduct led the entire ACC Board to formally complain to President Hakainde Hichilema, urging him to relieve Shamakamba of his responsibilities as Director General. Meanwhile, Dr Kaaba has submitted that Shamakamba has a checkered history of legal practice and has been involved in several cases of alleged unethical behaviour, including the forgery of a will. This is in a matter where Shamakamba sued Kaaba and Daily Revelation Newspaper, seeking damages for libel in the sum of US$500 million. The former ACC...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.