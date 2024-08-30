SOCIALIST Party leader Dr Fred M’membe has appeared before the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court and denied a charge of seditious practices. Dr M’membe, 65, is charged with one count of Seditious Practices Contrary to Section 60(1)(b) of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia. It is alleged that on July 16, 2024, in Lusaka, M’membe published an article on social media, namely Twitter and Facebook pages that: “It is very sad that Mr Felix Tshisekedi, the President of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), can no longer hide how he has extended his corruption and other abuses in the Congo DR to the whole region… We are worried about these revelations. We are worried that if nothing is...



