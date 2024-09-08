THE Lusaka High Court has mandated that Lendmepay Zambia Limited pay US$14,000 to lawyer Linda Kasonde and US$22,500 to Janice Matwi for unpaid director fees. Kasonde, who served as non-executive chairperson of the company from September 1, 2018, to June 4, 2020, was awarded US$14,000. Matwi, a professional accountant and non-executive director from January 1, 2020, to October 9, 2023, was awarded US$22,500. The court’s decision follows a lawsuit filed by Kasonde and Matwi against Lendmepay Zambia Limited, its directors Muzala Shinka and Thandi Favard. Kasonde was appointed on August 9, 2018, with an agreed fee of US$2,000 per quarter, while Matwi’s appointment, effective January 1, 2020, included a fee of US$1,500 per quarter. Both plaintiffs claimed they did not...



