A MEMBER of the FixZesco movement has sued the state in the Lusaka High Court seeking a declaration that the police’s persistent demand that she removes her hijab and subsequently forcing her to remove it, exposing her hair, is a violation of her fundamental right to freedom of conscience and religion. Rizicky Fatacky also wants a declaration that the Zambia Police Service’s act to detain her without informing her of the reasons for her detention is ultra vires and a violation of her right to personal liberty guaranteed under Article 13 of the Constitution. She further wants an order for damages against her as compensation for the inconvenience, embarrassment, waste of time, trauma, and violation of her fundamental human rights...



