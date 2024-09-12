THE Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has told the Lusaka High Court that Royal Kents Engineering Limited failed to construct a stadium which met all FIFA standards. FAZ has also told the court that the construction firm is therefore in breach of its contractual obligations. This is in a matter where the construction firm filed a lawsuit against FAZ Secretary General Reuben Kamanga and architect Mathias Phiri in the High Court, seeking payment for project escalation costs and contractual retention fees related to the David Kaunda Stadium renovation in Chipata. Royal Kents Engineering Limited is demanding US$135,105.12 for project escalation and US$26,568.50 as a 10% contractual retention fee. Additionally, the company is seeking K27,000 in security charges due to delays...



