FORMER ACC board chairperson Musa Mwenye has insisted that Kankoyo UPND MP Heartson Mabeta’s claims that he wanted the High Court to order KCM to pay $33 million to CEC to receive a commission are false, highly malicious and defamatory. And Mwenye says his representation of the Copperbelt Energy Corporation in the KCM liquidation case was in his individual capacity as a lawyer and did not require him to declare any interest in the matter. This is in a matter where Mwenye sued Mabeta, seeking damages for libel and malicious falsehood. The suit relates to Mabeta’s allegations that Mwenye wanted the High Court to order KCM to pay $33 million to CEC so that he could get $3 million as...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.