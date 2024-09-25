A STATE witness has told the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court that a Toyota Hilux belonging to the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) was seized from former ZRA commissioner general Kingsley Chanda’s company, Vegeland Farms Limited. Donald Mulimba, 50, a Superintendent at Police Headquarters has also told the court that the police recovered two ZRA motor vehicles branded with Patriotic Front (PF) stickers from a PF cadre in Makeni. This is in a matter in which Chanda is jointly charged with former ZRA director administration, Callistus Kaoma with 22 counts of wilful failure to comply with procedure relating to the manner they disposed of 22 used motor vehicles belonging to the commission and abuse of authority. When the matter came up for continuation...



