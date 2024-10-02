A UPND National Management Committee (NMC) member, Frazer Moonde, has told the High Court that the Attorney General’s assertion that he is not entitled to K2 million in damages for defamation after allegedly being accused of committing treasonous acts by President Hakainde Hichilema, is baseless. Moonde has also told the court that Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha’s defence was not based on merit. In his defence in the matter, Kabesha told the court that Moonde was not entitled to any compensation. He also told the court that Moonde did not identify the individuals who allegedly defamed him to President Hichilema. Kabesha also added that the UPND is a private entity and therefore separate from government. But in his reply to Kabesha’s...



