Former first Lady Esther Lungu leaving the Economic and Financial Crimes Court (EFCC) after the hearing of the matter where the DPP wants her 15 double story flats forfeited to the state in Lusaka on Monday 20th May 2024- Picture by Chongo Sampa

Former first Lady Esther Lungu leaving the Economic and Financial Crimes Court (EFCC) after the hearing of the matter where the DPP wants her 15 double story flats forfeited to the state in Lusaka on Monday 20th May 2024- Picture by Chongo Sampa

A HERBALIST has told the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court that she did not inform Chief Mukuni, who provided her with the money she used to buy motor vehicles and a house, when they were allegedly grabbed from her by Esther Lungu. In this matter, Esther is jointly charged with James Phiri and Lee Chisulo, both police officers, along with Kapambwe Lungu and Lungu’s niece Catherine Banda, for the theft of a motor vehicle. When the matter came up for the continuation of Phiri’s cross examination, the first prosecution witness, before Magistrate Mbuywana Sinvula, Tuesday, Leon Lemba asked the witness if at one point before reporting the matter, her vehicles had been under the stewardship of a police officer named Charles Hakuya...