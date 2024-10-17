GBM leaving the Lusaka Magistrates' Court holding cells after being convicted to 5 years imrpisonment with hard labour for conflict of interest, money laundering and being in possession of property reasonably suspected of being proceeds of crime - Picture by Taonga Tembo

GBM leaving the Lusaka Magistrates' Court holding cells after being convicted to 5 years imrpisonment with hard labour for conflict of interest, money laundering and being in possession of property reasonably suspected of being proceeds of crime - Picture by Taonga Tembo

FORMER defence minister Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba has appealed his five-year sentence in the Lusaka High Court after he was convicted for conflict of interest and possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime. On October 9, 2024, Magistrate Stanford Ngobola also convicted and fined Mwamba K50,000, in default nine months imprisonment, for money laundering. But in a notice of appeal filed in the Magistrates’ Court Registry by Messrs. Ellis and Company, Messrs. KBF and Partners, Messrs. D. Findlay and Associates, and Messrs. Mulungushi Chambers, Mwamba stated that he would appeal all convictions. Mwamba stated that Magistrate Ngobola erred in law and fact when he convicted him for failing to declare interest when he had in fact done so. “The...