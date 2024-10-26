FORMER First Lady Esther Lungu has sought leave of the Economic and Financial Crimes Court to appeal against its judgement which forfeited her 15 double storey flats to the state. In a judgement passed by High Court Judges Ian Mabbolobbolo, Vincent Siloka and Pixie Yangailo on September 17, 2024, the court forfeited Esther’s flats to the state after determining that the said properties were proceeds of crime. But in an affidavit in support of summons for an order for leave to appeal to the Court of Appeal against the High Court judgement, Esther stated that she had instructed her lawyers to prepare grounds of appeal. “That I am aware that in this court, upon conclusion of the matter rendered judgement...



