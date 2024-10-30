Former defense minister Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba speaks to journalists at the Ministry of Home Affairs shortly after being interrogated by the joint investigative wings on April 6, 2022 -Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FORMER Defence minister Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba has asked the Economic and Financial Crimes Court, High Court Division, to grant him bail pending his appeal against the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court’s decision to sentence him to five years. Mwamba’s lawyer has submitted that his client’s thighs and legs are swollen, indicating that the medication he is taking is no longer effective and that there is need for a medical review by his doctors in South Africa. On October 9, 2024, Magistrate Sandford Ngobola convicted and sentenced Mwamba to five years imprisonment with hard labour for conflict of interest and being in possession of property suspected of being proceeds of crime. Magistrate Ngobola also sentenced Mwamba to a fine of K50,000 for money...