THE State has closed its case in a matter in which former Secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba and former Foreign Affairs minister Joseph Malanji are charged with 10 counts of willful failure to comply with laid down procedures and possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime. Lusaka Senior Resident Magistrate Irene Wishimanga has set December 12, 2024, as the date to rule on whether Yamba and Malanji have a case to answer. In this matter, Yamba is charged with two counts of wilful failure to comply with applicable law while Malanji is charged with eight counts of being in possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime. It is alleged in the first count that Yamba,...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here