THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has found Lumezi MP Munir Zulu with a case to answer in a matter where he is charged with expressing hatred, ridicule or contempt for persons because of race. Magistrate Amy Masoja Chilangwa has accordingly put Zulu on his defence in the matter. In this matter, it is alleged that Zulu, on March 28, 2023, in Lusaka, did utter words to the effect that, “I am a villager from Lumezi, but I can tell you that villagers from Lumezi are more intelligent than villagers from Bweengwa”, which expression shows hatred, ridicule or contempt against a group of persons namely the villagers from Bweengwa. When the matter came up for ruling on a case or no case...



