THE Economic and Financial Crimes Court, High Court Division, has denied former First Lady Esther Lungu leave to appeal its judgement forfeiting her 15 double-storey flats to the state. The High Court has also ruled that Esther’s grounds of appeal do not reveal any realistic prospects of succeeding. Following the court’s judgement forfeiting her properties to the state, Esther applied for leave to appeal the judgement. However, in a ruling delivered by Justice Pixie Yangailo on behalf of Justices Ian Manbolobbolo and Vincent Siloka, the court stated that there was nothing of public importance in the grounds of appeal raised by Esther. “This is a ruling in respect of the interested party’s ex-parte summons for an order for leave to...



