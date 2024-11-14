THREE residents of Kananga area in Kalumbila district have dragged Chief Mumena and the state to the High Court for unlawful detention and torture. The trio claims that in January 2024, they were forcibly taken from their homes by individuals acting under the orders of Chief Mumena and subjected to brutal physical assault due to their possession of court documents which the chief perceived as a threat to his authority. The three are seeking a declaration that the unlawful detention, torture and denial of medical care inflicted upon them by the traditional leader constitute gross violations of their fundamental rights as guaranteed by the Constitution. Loveness Mwanza, Lawrence Kamasanyi and Salon Kalusa have cited Jonathan Mumena and the Attorney General...



