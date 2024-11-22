DIAMOND Television has sued Socialite Mutale Mwanza in the High Court seeking damages for libel after she accused its flagship annual event, the Personality of the Year Awards (POTYAS) of being a fraud hosted by ‘hoes’. The television station wants a declaration that the statements attributed to Mwanza are libelous. Diamond TV further wants damages for the ridicule, mental anguish, stress and inconvenience occasioned its staff that were specified in the statements. The media house also wants an injunction to permanently restrain Mwanza from making any further libelous statements against it. It also wants damages for the financial losses occasioned against it as a result of Mwanza’s libelous statements. Diamond TV wants an order directing Mwanza to retract the libelous...



