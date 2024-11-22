A 35-YEAR-OLD painter of Lusaka’s Kanyama Site and Service has appeared before the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court for personating a medical doctor, a charge that he denies. Mabvuto Kaonga, a clinic officer by profession, is facing one count of personating public officers Contrary to Section 102 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia. Particulars of the offence allege that Kaonga, on an unknown date but between July 15, 2024 and August 28, 2024, in Lusaka, did falsely represent himself to Robert Kangwa, a Nurse-In-Charge at Kanyama Level One Hospital as a medical doctor in the Ministry of Health deployed at Kanyama Level One Hospital. When the matter came up for allocation before Magistrate Sylvia Munyinya, it was...



