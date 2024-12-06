Chief Justice Mumba Malila making his remarks during the public open day and the launch of the Mediation Settlement week at the Judiciary Supreme Court grounds in Lusaka on Thursday 8th August 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

THE Judiciary has accepted the Media Owners Association of Zambia’s (MOAZ) request to broadcast live proceedings of the Constitutional Court presidential eligibility case on December 10, 2024. On Monday, ZNBC disclosed that it would run a live broadcast of the Constitutional Court proceedings. But MOAZ wrote to Chief Justice Mumba Malila the following day, calling for equitable media access to broadcasting live court proceedings as judgement is passed in Lungu’s eligibility case. In a statement, Thursday, Special Assistant to the Chief Justice, Judith Sinzala Chiyayika revealed that selected MOAZ member institutions had been granted permission to broadcast the court proceedings live. “I write under the instruction of His Lordship, the Hon. Chief Justice Dr. Mumba Malila SC to acknowledge receipt...