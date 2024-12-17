THREE former Constitutional Court judges have insisted that the High Court grants them leave to apply for Judicial Review of their removal from office, which they contend, was illegal, procedurally improper and in bad faith. Former judges Anne Sitali, Mugeni Mulenga and Palan Mulonda have told the High Court that they have sufficient interest in the matter. In this matter, the trio sued the state in the High Court, seeking an order for damages arising from their removal from office after an “illegal and incompetent recommendation” by the Judicial Complaints Commission (JCC). Judge Sitali, Mulenga and Mulonda also want an order for special damages and full retirement benefits in accordance with the Judge’s Conditions of Service Act. The trio, who...



