Minister of Mines and Minerals Development Paul Kabuswe speaking to the media during a press briefing at the Ministry in Lusaka on Monday 22nd April 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

THE Lusaka High Court has granted Mines Minister Paul Kabuswe leave to commence defamation proceedings against Matero PF MP Miles Sampa. Kabuswe had asked the High Court for leave to file originating process against Sampa during the Christmas vacation. He also wants an interim injunction to restrain Sampa and his agents from making further defamatory statements against him. In an affidavit in support of summons to file originating process during the Christmas vacation filed by his lawyers, Kabuswe stated that he wanted to commence an action against Sampa to restrain him from further defaming him. Earlier in December, 2024, Kabuswe wrote to Sampa demanding K50 million and an apology for a defamatory publication on the Matero MP’s Facebook page, which...