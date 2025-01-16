Nigel Mwaba leaves the High Court after he was sentenced to life imprisonment for killing his lover, Dr Tasila Tembo

Nigel Mwaba leaves the High Court after he was sentenced to life imprisonment for killing his lover, Dr Tasila Tembo

LUSAKA High Court Judge Sharon Newa has convicted and sentenced former Zambia Army Officer Lieutenant Nigel Mwaba to life imprisonment for murdering his lover, Dr Tasila Tembo. Judge Newa found that the state had proved beyond all reasonable doubt that Mwaba had committed the offence of murder. In this matter, Mwaba was facing one count of murder. It was alleged that Mwaba, between October 24 and October 26, 2020 in Lusaka, murdered Dr Tembo. Trial in the matter began in early 2021 and was adjudicated by former Mongu High Court Judge Wilfred Muma. However, it was later re-allocated to Lusaka High Court Judge Sharon Newa. Delivering judgement yesterday, Judge Newa said Mwaba’s defence that Dr Tembo had jumped out of...