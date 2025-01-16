MINES Minister Paul Kabuswe has dragged Miles Sampa to the High Court demanding damages for libel and slander in the sum of K50 million. Kabuswe also wants an interim order restraining Sampa, his agents, or servants from making and or publishing any such defamatory statements. In a statement of claim filed in the Lusaka High Court Principal Registry by Messers Leonard Tembo Legal Practitioners, Kabuswe stated that Sampa published defamatory statements on his Facebook page on November 28, 2024. “On or about November 28, 2024, the defendant wrote, posted and published or caused to be posted and published on his social media Facebook page namely ‘Miles Sampa’: of worldwide circulation, defamatory statements against the plaintiff under the heading ‘About one...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here