THE Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) says it has invited the Zambia Police Service to look into a complaint which was submitted by the New Congress Party (NCP) against UPND in Petauke because some of its components border on crime. And ECZ says it does not condone any form of violence by political parties. Addressing the media after a meeting with the two parties, Friday, ECZ Chairperson Mwangala Zaloumis, State Counsel, said police had been invited to look into some of NCP’s complaints. “…the Commission has received complaints from Petauke district relating to non adherence to the campaign timetable drawn by the Commission and yourselves to guide parties and candidates during the campaign period and I think because of that,...



