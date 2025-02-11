FORMER Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo has fired his lawyers in a matter where he is facing two counts of possessing property suspected of being proceeds of crime. This was after Chief Resident Magistrate Davies Chibwili refused to grant him an adjournment due to the absence of his preferred lawyer, Nkula Botha of Makebi Zulu Advocates. Magistrate Chibwili, however, noted that this was not the first time Lusambo had fired his lawyers during proceedings, a tactic meant to delay the matter. In January last year, Lusambo fired his lawyer, Chandiwila Nyimbili, in the same matter after Botha failed to appear. This is in a matter where Lusambo is charged with two counts of possession of property reasonably suspected of being...



