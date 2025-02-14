MUSICIAN Jackson Chikonde, alias Jamaika Zed, has appeared before the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court and has denied trafficking in 84.65 grams of marijuana. Chikonde, 20, a student at Evelyn Hone College, is facing one count of trafficking in psychotropic substances Contrary to Section 15 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act Number 35 of 2021 of the Laws of Zambia. Particulars of offence allege that Chikonde, on January 24, 2025, in Lusaka, did traffic in psychotropic substances namely 84.65 grams of marijuana without lawful authority. When the matter came up for allocation before Chief Resident Magistrate Davies Chibwili, Thursday, it was allocated to Magistrate Chrispin Hampungani. And when the matter came up for plea before Magistrate Hampungani, state prosecutor Mwansa...



