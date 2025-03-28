THE Lusaka High Court has discharged an ex-parte order that had temporarily halted Matero PF MP Miles Sampa’s decision to remove Morgan Ng’ona as the Patriotic Front (PF) faction Secretary General. However, Ng’ona has since filed an appeal and is seeking a stay of the ruling pending the outcome of his appeal against the High Court’s decision. In this matter, Ng’ona had taken Sampa to court, arguing that Sampa lacked the authority to dissolve the party’s central committee. He sought an order declaring Sampa’s decision illegal, along with a stay of all actions taken by Sampa until the case was fully determined. Previously, in 2024, Justice Conceptor Zulu granted an ex-parte order staying Sampa’s decision to remove Ng’ona as Secretary...



