MAGISTRATE Fine Mayambu has ruled that a confession allegedly made by a Mozambican traditional doctor, claiming he entered Zambia to harm President Hakainde Hichilema through witchcraft, was involuntary and therefore inadmissible in court. The case involves Jasten Mabulesse Candunde, a Mozambican national, and Leonard Phiri, a Zambian from Sinda District in Eastern Province. The two are jointly charged with professing knowledge of witchcraft, contrary to Section 5 of the Witchcraft Act, Chapter 90 of the Laws of Zambia. According to the charge, between November 22 and 24, 2024, the accused allegedly pretended to exercise supernatural powers intended to cause fear. They also face a second count of possession of charms, under Section 11(2) of the same Act. During trial, Detective...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here